Amol Parashar: Haven’t reached stage where I’ve to hide my face to walk freely

By News Desk 1 Updated: 22nd September 2020 2:42 am IST
Mumbai, Sep 21 : Actor Amol Parashar, who is best known for his role in the hit web series, TVF Tripling, has recalled his fan encounters.

“I am glad that people know me and can recognise me if they see me at public places. I haven’t achieved my fan base overnight. It all happened gradually. I remember it all started with ‘arey aapko kahi dekha hai (have seen you somewhere)’. Initially, people would only recognise me but didn’t know my name. Now, they know my name, too. It took years to achieve this fame,” Amol told IANS.

However, Amol feels there is a long way to go.

“I have not achieved that stage where I have to hide my face to walk freely in public. I can still go to the airport freely and roam around here and there. I haven’t been mobbed by fans yet, thankfully.

“I have only seen in pictures that 60 people are surrounding a celebrity and physically bullying them unknowingly. That hasn’t happened yet. I am not complaining. It’s a part of our profession. When we grow in our career, all these things might happen and then we have to deal with such situations accordingly,” he added.

Amol’s latest performance is in the film, “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”, which released digitally over the weekend.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

