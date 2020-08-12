Among 216 of 278 infected cops join back duty after battling corona in Old City

Hyderabad: Over 278 police officers from the south zone have been infected with COVID-19 among which 216 officers reported for duty on Wednesday, who are the conquerors of corona. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar honoured them with a certificate for their successful recovery and joining back.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said, “We are very happy to welcome the COVID-19 conquerors. The Hyderabad City Police has been fighting with the Coronavirus for public safety day and night since March. The Government of Telangana has started the movement of trains.

Of these, about four lakh migrant labourers from other states were sent to their states by 40 trains. The role of our city police is crucial in this. We have been doing a new kind of maintenance duty for the last five months due to the coronavirus. Do not blame yourself badly because you are infected. We are fighting with coronavirus in places like the containment zones. Plus, we are shifting migrants in trains and partaking in crime detection as well as prevention duties after lockdown.”

Furthermore, the Commissioner mentioned that the Hyderabad City Police has so far received 1,500 corona positive cases. Many of them are recovering and attending to duties and 120 police personnel donated plasma.

Speaking about the festivals coming up, Anjani Kumar claimed that so far all the communities in Hyderabad have been cooperative with us when it comes to their festivals.

“Now in a few days, Muharram and Ganesh festivals are coming, police officers should bring awareness among the people in advance and take public support to create awareness about the upcoming festivals,” added the Commissioner.

DS. Chauhan, IPS, Addl. CP, L&O & I/C CAR Headquarters, Tarun Joshi, IPS and Joint.CP. Special Branch and Gajarao Bhupal, IPS, DCP South Zone, and other officers have attended the programme.