‘Among Us’ game hits half a billion users in November

New Delhi:The mystery-party-action game ‘Among Us’ which is very popular among the kids in India saw a surge in popularity during Covid-19 lockdowns, with roughly half a billion people playing it in November.

According to market research firm SuperData, ‘Among Us’ is now the most popular game ever when it comes to monthly players.

Since ‘Among Us’ is not heavily monetised, earnings figures are comparatively smaller.

“The PC version (which has a $5 upfront price) accounted for the majority of revenue from August to November (64 per cent) despite having only 3 per cent of the total 500 million players were playing the PC version,” the report said.

‘Among Us’ was the most downloaded mobile game globally in November 2020 according to data from Sensor Tower.

The game clocked 53.2 million installs, which represented a 50 times increase from November 2019.

As per the report, digital games as a whole in November earned $11.5 billion, a record in monthly revenue.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War sold 5.7 million digital units, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sold 1.7 million units and Spider-Man: Miles Morales sold 6,63,000 digital units across PlayStation 4 and 5.

Microsoft also confirmed last week that Among Us will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass for the console in 2021.

Twitch has actually played a significant role in the popularity of ‘Among Us’.