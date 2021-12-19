‘Among Us’ game joins Xbox cloud gaming

San Francisco: The mystery-party-action game ‘Among Us’ is expanding its availability in the cloud by coming to Xbox cloud gaming alongside a few other titles.

‘Among Us’ first joined Xbox Game Pass in recent weeks, but without support for the cloud. Now, the game has been added to cloud streaming as long as a user has subscribed to the “Ultimate” tier, reports 9To5Google.

‘Among Us’ supports crossplay and online multiplayer across mobile, PC, and now consoles.

Anvil, Archvale, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Rubber Bants, Stardew Valley and Warhammer 40,000 have also joined the service, both console and PC Game Pass.

Also Read Tencent acquires Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios

‘Among Us’ first launched on iOS and Android back in 2018 and expanded to PC later in 2021.

It was a huge hit during early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, becoming last year’s most-downloaded mobile game on both Android and iOS app stores, beating out games such as PUBG Mobile and Roblox.

According to data released by Apptopia, ‘Among Us’ garnered 264 million downloads globally and 41 million in the US.

‘Among Us’ was the most downloaded mobile game globally in November 2020. The game, which is very popular among the kids in India, saw a surge in popularity during lockdowns.