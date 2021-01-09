‘Among Us’ most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020

New Delhi: The mystery-party-action game ‘Among Us’ has become the most downloaded mobile game on both Android and iOS app stores in 2020, beating out games such as PUBG Mobile and Roblox.

According to data released by Apptopia, ‘Among Us’ garnered 264 million downloads globally and 41 million in the US.

PUBG (banned in India) with 175 million downloads was at fourth position while Subway Surfers was second with 227 million downloads and Garena Free Fire with 218 million downloads was at number three spot in the top 10 games of the year.

‘Among Us’, the online multi-player deduction game, in which spaceship crew members work together to complete tasks and root out imposters before they’re virtually killed, became a hit on Twitch.

‘Among Us’ was the most downloaded mobile game globally in November 2020, according to data from Sensor Tower. The game, which is very popular among the kids in India saw a surge in popularity during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The game clocked 53.2 million installs, which represented a 50 times increase from November 2019.

A release of the game is also planned for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Microsoft has confirmed that ‘Among Us’ will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass for the console in 2021.

Twitch has actually played a significant role in the popularity of ‘Among Us’.