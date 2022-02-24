Amounts of Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi schemes likely to be increased

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 24th February 2022 8:10 am IST
Deoband clerics oppose raising marriage age for girls
The clerics of Darul-Uloom Deoband, a renowned Islamic seminary, have voiced their opposition to the Centre's decision to raise the marriage age of girls from 18 to 21 years.

Hyderabad: The state government is planning to increase the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme amount in the budget of 2020 23 from Rs.1,01,116 to 1.25 lakh.

The Chief Minister of Telangana KCR Rao is expected to announce the increase in the budget to be presented in the Assembly at the beginning of March.

According to sources, along with an increase in the amount in many other welfare schemes, the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme amount shall also be increased.  The proposal has been approved by the government and the ministry of finance.

MS Education Academy

In view of the popularity of these schemes and the gradual increase in the number of beneficiaries, the state government has decided to increase the amount of these schemes which are considered to be unique schemes across the country. There is no other Indian state where the state government is helping financially for the girls’ marriages.

In the beginning, the amount of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi was Rs. 51000 which was increased by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Rs.1,01,116.  However, for many years no increase has been made in the scheme amount. The Chief Minister decided to increase the amount of these schemes in the current budget to make it Rs. 1.25 lakh.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button