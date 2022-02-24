Amounts of Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi schemes likely to be increased

Hyderabad: The state government is planning to increase the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme amount in the budget of 2020 23 from Rs.1,01,116 to 1.25 lakh.

The Chief Minister of Telangana KCR Rao is expected to announce the increase in the budget to be presented in the Assembly at the beginning of March.

According to sources, along with an increase in the amount in many other welfare schemes, the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme amount shall also be increased. The proposal has been approved by the government and the ministry of finance.

In view of the popularity of these schemes and the gradual increase in the number of beneficiaries, the state government has decided to increase the amount of these schemes which are considered to be unique schemes across the country. There is no other Indian state where the state government is helping financially for the girls’ marriages.

In the beginning, the amount of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi was Rs. 51000 which was increased by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Rs.1,01,116. However, for many years no increase has been made in the scheme amount. The Chief Minister decided to increase the amount of these schemes in the current budget to make it Rs. 1.25 lakh.