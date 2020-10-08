AMP announces free online digital technology courses for youths

Mumbai: Mumbai-based Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) has announced to provide online free short-term career-oriented digital technology courses for youths from low-income background. The courses will be offered by a Fortune 500 IT MNC with the help of Meritude Skill Development Pvt. Ltd. and AMP, said the association in a statement.

“AMP has inked an agreement with a renowned HR and training company which will, in collaboration with a Fortune 500 IT MNC, offer a three-month course,” said the AMP.

Under this program, selected candidates will be offered training in one of the following skills – machine learning, web development and digital marketing.

In the statement, AMP has said that after the training candidates will get certificate from Fortune 500 IT MNC and job opportunities from the company which will provide the training.

Eligibility:

— Applicants should be below 26 years

— Household annual income below Rs 3 lakh

— Applicants should belong to Delhi, Maharashtra or Odisha

Process for Selection:

Candidates will have to face enrolment test in any of these languages – English, Hindi, Odia or Marathi

After clearing the test, successful candidates will have to make virtual submission of following documents: Front and backside of Aadhaar, Household income certificate, Marksheet of Class 10/12, Clear photo of candidate

For full details:

https://tinyurl.com/AMPCSRTrainingProject1

Contact: Deepak – 8884461670/8884461672