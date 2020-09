Amravati: A spike of 272 infections took the caseload past the 12,000-mark to 12,016 in Amravati district of Maharashtra on Thursday, while six fresh deaths raised the toll to 259, the local administration said.

With 269 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 9,166, a civil surgeon office release said.

This has left 3,525 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Source: PTI