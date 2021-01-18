Amrita Puri: Working in ‘Jeet Ki Zid’ an ‘Incredibly humbling experience’

By IANS|   Published: 18th January 2021 7:33 pm IST
Mumbai, Jan 18 : Actress Amrita Puri says playing Jaya, wife of the Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Sengar, in the upcoming web series Jeet Ki Zid was a humbling experience.

The new promo of the web series gives an insight into how Jaya played an important role in helping her husband overcome all odds.

“Playing the role of Jaya ma’am has been an incredibly humbling experience. Her journey, her dedication, and resilience left me in awe. Being able to tell her story through this series was an honour,” said Amrita.

“Jeet Ki Zid” is inspired by a true story. The series highlights the major incidents in the life of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, and stars Amit Sadh with Sushant Singh.

The series is slated to premiere on January 22 on Zee5.

