News Desk 1Published: 1st November 2020 11:46 pm IST
Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol blessed with baby boy

Mumbai, Nov 1 : Actress Amrita Rao and husband, RJ Anmol, were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning.

“Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings,” a statement issued by the couple’s publicist said.

This is Amrita and Anmol’s first child.

The actress delivered the baby in the morning and Anmol was with her in the operation theatre all through the delivery, sources told timesofindia.com.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

