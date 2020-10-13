Amrita Rao will soon embrace motherhood, spotted flaunting baby bump

Mumbai: After Virat-Anushka, Kareena-Saif and Sagarika-Zaheer, there’s another good news from Bollywood. Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have joined the list of celebrities who will be welcoming a new member to their family soon.

A picture of Amrita Rao is doing the rounds on social media in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Going by the photo, Amrita will soon embrace motherhood and the couple will welcome the baby in few months. The glowing mommy-to-be, Amrita was seen with her hubby outside her doctor’s clinic.

Speaking to Times Of India, a source close to Amrita Rao spoke about actress’ pregnancy and said, “She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key.”

Amrita Rao and Anmol tied the knot in 2016 after seven years of dating. Incidentally, even the wedding was an intimate affair attended by just family and close friends.

Earlier while talking about their secret wedding, Amrita Rao had told IANS, “It’s been seven years of a blissful relationship and I’m the luckiest to find a soulmate in my life partner. We had a very small (wedding) ceremony with our immediate family members only.”

On the work front, Amrita Rao last featured in 2019 film Thackeray, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She played the role of Nawazuddin’s on-screen wife Meena in the biographical drama based on life of Bal Thackeray. RJ Anmol, meanwhile, currently hosts Colors TV’s live music show Jammin.