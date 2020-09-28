AMU alumnus Dr Bushra Ateeq wins India’s highest science award

Aligarh: Dr Bushra Ateeq, an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been honoured with India’s highest scinence award Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize 2020 for her outstanding work in the field of Medical Scineces.

Outstanding contributions in science and technology

The award is named after the founder Director of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) India, the late Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar. The prize is given each year for outstanding contributions in science and technology.

She is among 12 scientists to be honoured. The award was announced on 26 September during the foundation day of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Dr Ateeq is currently associate professor at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. She has won the award in the category for Medical Sciences. Dr Ritesh Agarwal from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, is another scientist to win the award in this category.

Cancer biomarkers, molecular events

Dr Ateeq’s research focuses on cancer biomarkers and molecular events that lead to progression in prostate and breast cancer. Dr Agarwal is a professor of pulmonary medicine and his main research area is a fungal infection called Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis.

She pursued her B.Sc (hons), M.Sc and Ph.D from Depertment of Zoology, Aligarh Muslim University.

Dr Ateeq has been congratulated by several individuals and groups. Those who expressed their appreciation for her include the Alig Fraternity.

The Alig Fraternity said that it is proud of her acheivement and wishes her all the best for her future endeavours.