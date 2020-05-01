AMU asks students to return home; student leader opposes offer

Aligarh: After 38 days of lockdown, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration has advised its students to take advantage of the proposed relaxation facility announced by the government and return to their hometowns.

Circular issued

In a circular issued by AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid, he said that as per the circular of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the students are allowed to go back to their hometown.

“As no classes, examination or entrance tests are scheduled for May and June, the students should avail this facility as same may not be given in future depending on the situation,” the circular said.

Hamid said that initially, students from within Uttar Pradesh can return home on Friday and Saturday while travel arrangements for those from other states, including Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand will be made by their states in the coming days.

“Travel arrangements for students residing in UP have been made by the district administration. Students may contact their respective provost, and dean, student welfare and proctor for any clarification in this regard,” he said.

He further said, “The process of transportation of students will start from Friday (May 1) and buses will be made available at the proctor’s office. He added that no one is forced to leave the campus but those willing to return home can avail this opportunity.

As of now, 4,000 students are residing in the campus and of these around 1,800 are from UP alone.

Students express deep concern

However, students union has expressed deep concern against the move, calling it dangerous with far reaching implications.

Violation of WHO guidlines

Outgoing president of Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union, M Salman Imtiaz shot a letter to Registrar AMU, opposing the move. He stated that WHO wants everyone to limit the travel and stay indoors, in this background, students fear of infection or of turning into carriers of the novel coronavirus during the travel.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3264872583736956&id=100006427384294

Could become scapegoats like Tablighis

Strongly opposing the move, Salman writes: “We have witnessed the fake narrative built around Tablighi Jamaat by the fascist and Islamophobic forces in the country, in this context, there is dangerous risk that any natural incident could be used against the university students.”

May become vulnerable to witch hunt

Expressing fears that students at their homes may become vulnerable to witch hunt by the forces for their participation in the peaceful anti-CAA, NRC, NPR protest, Salman pointed out that this has happened to students from Jamia Millia Islamia.

Taking strong objection to force students leave the campus. He accused university administration of playing with the lives of the students.

Source: With IANS inputs

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.