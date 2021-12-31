AMU faculty Chandnibi wins award for book on Devadasis

Aligarh: Prof S Chandnibi, Department of History, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has won the ‘Arumuzhi Award’ of the Chola Historical Research Sangam of Tamil Nadu for her book, ‘Kalvettukalil Devadasi’. It is a commentary on the history Devadasis—who were dedicated to worship and ‘serve’ deities for their lifetime in Southern India and rest of the Country.

She was bestowed with the award by former Justice of Madras High Court, N Kirubakaran in a special ceremony held at Tanjore, Tamil Nadu.

Her book which was released earlier this year by Lok Sabha MP, M K Kanimozhi at Sahithya Academy in New Delhi is about the extraordinary story of Devadasis in the ancient and medieval period.

As per the provisions of an Act, any person who performs, promotes, takes part in or abets the performance of any ceremony or act for dedicating a woman as Devadasi or any ceremony or act connected therewith is punishable. The woman, who is dedicated, however, shall not be punishable.

According to published source Devadasi is an ancient religious practice that still ensnares young girls in India today into a life of sexual exploitation. Devadasi means “servant of god.” Young girls are “married” to an idol, deity, or temple whose life is later exploited. The system has been banned in India.