AMU incident: Allahabad High Court orders action against cops

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to identify and take action against the policemen who were involved in stray incidents of damaging motorcycles and thrashing the students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in December last.

The orders were passed on Monday on the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Samit Gopal directed the state police chief to adhere to the reports of the NHRC.Last month, the high court had asked the NHRC to probe the allegations levelled in a PIL filed by Mohammad Akram Khan.

After the probe, the NHRC recommended that a suitable action should be taken against identified cops as per the rules and provisions that exist for subordinate officers in Uttar Pradesh Police.

“The police force should be sensitised, and special training modules be carried out to inculcate professionalism in handling such situations,” the report said.

Hearing the PIL, the high court took the NHRC report on record and directed the state Chief Secretary, the DGP, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of the AMU to adhere to its recommendations, including payment of compensation to the injured AMU students.

The court has sought a compliance report on March 25, 2020, which is the next date of hearing.

In its recommendation, the NHRC had said that a direction be given to the state Chief Secretary to provide suitable compensation to the six students of the AMU, who have been grievously injured, commensurate with their injuries, on humanitarian grounds.