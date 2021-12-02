AMU is 101 years old; senior journalist Wajihuddin revisits its concept and history

In December 1920, the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental College founded by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan in 1877, was transformed into AMU. Sir Syed also established the All India Mohammedan Educational Conference to infuse the subcontinent’s Muslims with a spirit of modernism. This helped prepare the community, devastated in the aftermath of the Revolt of 1857, for new challenges.

This book examines the critical role that the AMU played in the making of the modern Indian Muslim. As Zakir Hussain, AMU alumnus, its former Vice-Chancellor and a former President of India, said over fifty years ago, “The way Aligarh participates in various walks of national life will determine the place of Muslims in India’s national life. The way India conducts itself towards Aligarh will determine largely, the form which our national life will acquire in the future.”

About the Author

Mohammed Wajihuddin is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Times of India Mumbai. Earlier, he has worked with the Indian Express and the Asian Age. A passionate lover of Urdu poetry, he is also a blogger and writes prolifically on issues that are of interest to Indian Muslims and impact the country in general.