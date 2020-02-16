AMU medics seek Dr. Kafeel Khan’s release

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the medical college in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) staged a protest march demanding the release of Gorakhpur pediatrician, Kafeel Khan, who has been booked under National Security Act (NSA) by Aligarh police.

The resident doctors have demanded revocation of NSA charges against Khan. The medicos said raising one’s voice against injustice is not a crime and Khan should be released immediately.

Also Read CAA-NRC: NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan

Shouting slogans against Uttar Pradesh police and the state government, the medicos also demanded the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

President of RDA, Hamza Malik, speaking about Kafeel said that a doctor, who has organized several free health camps to save people from encephalitis and floods, could not be a threat to the nation.

Shahnawaz Iqbali, vice-president of RDA, said the government’s move of slapping NSA on Khan was nothing more than a blatant attempt to suppress his voice.