AMU professor placed under suspension for hurting religious sentiments

Aligarh (UP): An Assistant Professor of Aligarh Muslim University has been placed under suspension for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by a slide’s presentation that included “mythical references” to rape.

In view of the prima facie evidence of misconduct and seriousness of the matter, Dr Jitendra Kumar (Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, J N Medical College, AMU has been placed under suspension pending an inquiry.

Further action will be taken depending upon his reply to the show cause notice.

The varsity earlier in the day issued a show cause notice to the professor.

The AMU directed Jitendra Kumar to submit his reply on the matter within 24 hours, after which he tendered an unconditional apology.

A statement issued by the university said, “The Aligarh Muslim University and the Faculty of Medicine strongly condemn the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and has issued a show cause notice to Dr Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff, and citizens.”

The AMU has also set up a two-member inquiry committee to probe the matter and recommend steps to ensure that the incident is not repeated in the future.

The slide in question sparked a massive row after it was shared on social media.