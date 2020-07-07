AMU secures sixth rank among best Indian universities

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) continues to celebrate its centenary year by getting its academic credentials recognised both at international and national levels. It has now been placed sixth among Indian universities and 22nd in all Indian educational institutions by the Centre for World University Rankings.

Top 25 All India Educational Institutions

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Science University of Delhi Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Panjab University Jawaharlal Nehru University Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Banaras Hindu University All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Jadavpur University Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research University of Calcutta Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Aligarh Muslim University Visva-Bharati University Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune Anna University

According to Professor Salim Beg (Chairman, University Ranking Committee), CWUR, a leading consulting organization providing policy advice, strategic insights, and consulting services to governments and universities has ranked AMU on the basis of different variables that measure academics, citations, international collaboration and publications.

AMU VC congratulates faculty members, students

It is a moment of satisfaction for the whole AMU fraternity, said AMU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor while congratulating faculty members and students for securing the top ranks.

Prof Mansoor added that the remarkable success, which has come due to the collective and sustained efforts of teachers and students, continues to raise the status of the University in India and abroad.

He urged the faculty members and students to keep striving hard for further improvements.