AMU student shot dead

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 10 : A student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been shot dead, police said on Sunday.

The deceased Atif, a second-year BA student, was returning home on a two-wheeler with his friend late on Saturday night in the Quarsi police circle area, when the assailants opened fire. Atif fell down at the spot while his friend Zaid escaped with the Scooty.

AMU students came together and created a ruckus at the J.N. Medical College in protest against the incident.

Circle Officer Anil Samania said that Atif, accused of conspiracy in the murder of one Shahbaz in Jamalpur area in 2018, was out on bail.

He said the body had been sent for post mortem and further investigations were underway.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.