AMU students seek Shah, Police Commissioner’s resignations

NEW DELHI: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students have sought the resignations of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police Commissioner for failing to save the lives and properties of the people in the violence-hit national capital.

The students have also slammed the opposition political parties for being silent on the ongoing violence in North-East Delhi which erupted after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters on Sunday.

At least 27 people have been killed, while over 200 others have been injured in the deadliest violence in the national capital in decades.

Condemning the violence, former student leader Salman Imtiaz, told reporters here: “The violence must stop immediately, and the government should behave in a lawful manner.

“We call upon all peace-loving people to come out and safeguard the lives and properties of people in Delhi.”

Another students leader and former AMUSU president Faizul Hassan said: “Police acted in an unprofessional manner and revealed incompetence in upholding law and order in Delhi.”

Meanwhile, the AMU Teachers Association also condemned the violence in Delhi.

“It is shameful to see such unlawful acts being carried out in front of the police,” AMUTA Secretary Professor Najmul Islam said.