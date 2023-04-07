AMU team performs well in PROTOLITH 2023

A team of seven postgraduate students from the Department of Geology, Aligarh Muslim University participated in PROTOLITH 2023, the 4th national level Student Technical Symposium organized by the Department of Earth Sciences, IIT Bombay.

Chairman, Prof Kr. Farahim Khan said that the AMU team, including Aditi Gupta, Ayan Ahmad, Dilisha Saboor Kidwai, Joitree Mukharjee, Mohd Arbaaz, Mohd Talha and Rohit Gupta, obtained the first position in Pirates of Protolith (a treasure hunt event), second in Earthitect (a model presentation competition), third in Proto-hunter (a geophysical challenge) and fourth position in Brainfoldy (a quiz competition).

Prof Farahim congratulated the team on its success and said such achievements reaffirm the Department’s commitment to nurture the young talents.