AMU to remove books of Maulana Maududi, Qutub from syllabus

The decision was arrived upon after Madhu Kishwar and other academicians wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the books not be taught in the university.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 2nd August 2022 5:46 pm IST
AMU to remove books on Maulana Maududi, Qutub from syllabus
Syed Qutub and Maulana Maududi

The managing committee of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to remove books on acclaimed Islamic scholars Maulana Abul Ala Maududi and Syed Qutub from the syllabus.

The decision was arrived upon following a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Hindutva sympathisers including Madhu Kishwar and others. The books were a part of AMU’s Islamic studies course and were taught BA and MA classes.

“The decision was arrived upon after Madhu Kishwar and other academicians wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the books not be taught in the university. “The letter also mentions Jamia Milia Islamia and Harward University as institutions teaching books authored by Pakistani scholars,” a senior AMU official was quoted as saying by India Today.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Nearly 5k held for promoting religious, racial enmity in 2018-20

Maududi, an Islamic scholar, was active in politics in British India. Post-partition, he founded Jamat-e-Islami in Pakistan. Qutub was an Egyptian Islamic scholar and an important member of the Egyptian brotherhood during the 1950s and 1960s

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button