AMU to remove books of Maulana Maududi, Qutub from syllabus

The managing committee of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to remove books on acclaimed Islamic scholars Maulana Abul Ala Maududi and Syed Qutub from the syllabus.

The decision was arrived upon following a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Hindutva sympathisers including Madhu Kishwar and others. The books were a part of AMU’s Islamic studies course and were taught BA and MA classes.

“The decision was arrived upon after Madhu Kishwar and other academicians wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the books not be taught in the university. “The letter also mentions Jamia Milia Islamia and Harward University as institutions teaching books authored by Pakistani scholars,” a senior AMU official was quoted as saying by India Today.

Maududi, an Islamic scholar, was active in politics in British India. Post-partition, he founded Jamat-e-Islami in Pakistan. Qutub was an Egyptian Islamic scholar and an important member of the Egyptian brotherhood during the 1950s and 1960s