Amul celebrates Bhoomi Pujan, twitterati call it fascist, sycophant

Hyderabad: Celebrating the Bhoomi Pujan, the event on which Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’ on Wednesday, August 5, at Ayodhya, Amul – India’s famous dairy brand called it a historic occasion.

The company posted the advertisement on its twitter handle named Amul_Coop. Amul’s advertisement didn’t go well with several twitter users. Many showed their displeasure by calling the company fascist and sycophant and predicted fall of the company.

It created an advertisement which shows the iconic little girl of Amul, who has been the brand cover for ages, with caption “Monumental Occasion!,” and “All are invited!,”

Here are some reactions:

“No, thanks, @Amul_Coop, I like my butter non-fascist,” a user said.

Another user wrote: “Hey @Amul_Coop, serious question. Did you have the Amul girl with a sledgehammer atop the Babri Masjid on 6 Dec 1992 also? Do tell, please

A twitterati lamented saying “Amul joins sycophants gang, sad very sad.”

Another one shamed him by saying “shame on you. I grew up with you and seeing you contribute to someone else’s idea of india is really sad. I hope nobody buys your product after this”

One user felt shattered after seeing the ad he wrote: “I. AM. SHATTERED. TO. SEE. THIS.”

Another one predicted the fall of Amul.

Prime Minister Modi performed the “bhoomi pujan” (ground-breaking) ceremony on August 5 to mark the beginning of the construction of the grand Ram temple.

The Supreme Court had in November last year paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.