Amulya praised Modi hours before raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old girl, Amulya Leona Noronha had praised Prime Minister, Narendra Modi hours before raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan at anti-CAA rally in Freedom Park.

Praising PM Modi at 16:29 on Thursday, she had written, “Modiji loves Muslims. Modi hi loves people from all religions. It is only sanghis and IDIOTS who hate Muslims and people from other religions”.

Amulya raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan

It may be mentioned on Thursday, Amulya was whisked away from the dais for shouting “Pakistan zindabad” at the anti-CAA rally organised by the Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Issai Federation at the Freedom Park in the city, where AIMIM president Asauddin Owaisi was present and prevented her from raising the pro-Pakistan slogan.

#WATCH Ruckus erupts at the protest rally against CAA&NRC in Bengaluru where AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi is present. A woman named Amulya at the protest rally says "The difference between Pakistan zinadabad and Hindustan zindabad is…". pic.twitter.com/FPh5Ccu3HD — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Later, she was sent to 14-day judicial custody for raising the slogan.

Owaisi reportedly has clarified that his party has no links with Amulya.

Amulya’s father Leona Noronha has condemned his daughter’s act.

Karnataka CM condemns Amulya

Meanwhile, condemning Amulya Leona for raising the slogan, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday alleged that the college student activist had links with Maoists.

“As Amulya’s links with Naxalites (Maoists) were proved in an investigation by the state police, she must be punished and action will also be taken against the people behind her,” Yediyurappa said at Mysuru, about 150 kms west of Bengaluru in the southern state. Asserting that the incident (shouting pro-Pakistan slogans) was a conspiracy to disturb peace and harmony in the state, the Chief Minister said legal action would also be taken against the organisers of Thursday’s anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally.