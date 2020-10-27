Amy Coney Barrett takes 1st oath to join Supreme Court

Barrett is the first Supreme Court justice to be confirmed so close to a presidential election.

MansoorUpdated: 27th October 2020 4:14 pm IST
Amy Coney Barrett

Washington: Amy Coney Barrett has taken the first of two oaths she needs to officially join the Supreme Court.

The Senate confirmed Barrett’s nomination on a largely party-line 52-48 vote shortly before Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to Barrett at an outdoor White House ceremony.

Barrett is the first Supreme Court justice to be confirmed so close to a presidential election.

A conservative, Barrett fills the vacancy created by the September death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who led the court’s liberal voting bloc.

Chief Justice John Roberts is set to administer a second oath — known as the judicial oath — to the former federal appeals court judge at a private ceremony at the court on Tuesday.

READ:  Security researcher breaks into Trump's Twitter account

The 48-year-old Louisiana native will then be able to take part in the high court’s work. Her addition likely will solidify a 6-3 conservative shift on the nation’s highest court.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorUpdated: 27th October 2020 4:14 pm IST
Back to top button