An agreement to boost online jewelery retail

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANSlife) To provide impetus to Indian gem and jewellery sellers on the global e-marketplace and explore potential business collaborations for sectoral growth, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and eBay-owned ES Online Services entered into an agreement on Thursday.

The collaboration is a step towards facilitating gem and jewellery exports through e-commerce platform and drive the vision of Digital India, says Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC.

“The platform will enable Indian jewellers to have easy access to international buyers. During the pandemic, the industry demonstrated a keen willingness to adapt to new business realities. Demand for gems and jewellery is picking up in all major export markets, hence it is important for us to tap all important online opportunities. I believe this association with eBay will be a key catalyst for the digital transformation of the gems and jewellery sector in India,” adds Colin Shah.

As a first step, eBay says it will create a micro site for GJEPC members selling in eBay website for better accessibility. It will assist members on registration process on eBay Marketplace. GJEPC will be setting up an eCommerce Promotion and Facilitation Desk at all its six regional offices.

For GJEPC members, eBay says it will offer its basic store subscription (worth US$ 27.95 per month) at no cost for three months. GJEPC and eBay will also work jointly with the government on regulatory, policy and procedural aspects for facilitating retail exports of Gem and Jewellery from India.

Vidmay Naini, Country Manager, eBay India-CBT, says: “We are convinced that Indian Gems and Jewellery sellers are well poised to scale their business and presence across the eBay marketplace globally. The MoU is a step forward in enabling them in this endeavour. Together with GJEPC we will educate, support and scale these sellers on the eBay marketplace.”

