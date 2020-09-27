An appeal for the needy – “A helping hand in the Time of Crisis”

By Sakina Fatima

New Delhi: A Progressive Group is a registered NGO from the last four years they are working on education. They Appeal the parents to don’t drop education of there children.

According to the video by a Progressive Group, A National Statistical Office of India published data. India’s GDP has fallen by -23.9%. If you speak to any businessman or ask any professional who lost his job will tell you his GDP fallen to -85%. It means that people house is running at 15% of income.

People are worried about there financial condition especially, the upper and lower-middle-class families. The children from minority communities started leaving school.

Progressive Group has taken the initiative to help the children in this crisis to continue there education.

An NGO member says, “You visit a doctor to recover from illness to get better without a doubt. Similarly, why giving a second thought/hesitating when asking for help in this time of crisis where each one of us financially crunched.”



Below are the furnished details to contact the team member:

EMAIL ID:- help@mytpg.in

Contact Number :- 9891541476, 9810058091

Bank Details:- The Progressive Group

ICICI BANK – SADAR BAZAR

CURRENT A/C- 629505042838

IFSC/ NEFT CODE- ICIC0006295