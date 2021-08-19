An egg is Instagram’s most liked picture!

In early January 2019, Chris Godfrey attempted to set the world record of the most liked photo on Instagram with a picture of an egg, named Eugene. The egg was set to crash the record of Instagram’s most liked pictures of Kylie Jenner and other famous celebrities.

While the world is celebrating the photography day on 19th August dedicating the honor to art, craft and science of photography, a brown, unblemished and uncooked chicken egg attracts attention by remaining the most liked photo on the platform.

When #2 of Instagram’s favorites is marked by Ariana Grande’s wedding picture with a record of 26 million likes, Eugene is still growing and cracking the record with more than 55 million likes.

Mr. Godfrey says that the egg is without a face, gender, country or a religion and recollects thinking if something as universal and simple as an egg be great enough to beat the record? To the world’s surprise, in a span of nine days, the egg succeeded in its mission with no celebrity reaching its landmark yet.

The world_record_egg account began a campaign to set the world record for the most liked post on Instagram, and it was an invitation people just couldn’t turn down.