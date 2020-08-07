An elderly woman who fell inside well in Karnataka rescued

The locals immediately alerted to police and fire and rescue personal.

Udupi (Karnataka): Three people including police personnel entered a well and rescued an elderly woman who had accidentally fallen into Udupi on Thursday.

A police sub-inspector and two others got down into a well and rescued the elderly woman, who accidentally fell into well at near her home at Kukkikatte.

Udupi town police sub-inspector Sadashiva Govroji, fire and rescue staff Vinayaka and a local Auto-driver Rajesh Nayak got into the well and brought the woman out safely.

