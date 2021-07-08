An era of Indian film industry ended with demise of Dilip Kumar: Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad: As the Bollywood fraternity mourned Dilip Kumar’s demise and offer condolences on social media, Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi said an era of the Indian film industry ended with the demise of Dilip Kumar.

Veteran Telugu actor, Chiranjeevi offered condolences to the family members of late Dilip Kumar on Twitter. He said that Dilip Kumar was a legend in the Indian Film Industry.

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

Sharing his experience meeting Dilip Kumar, Chiranjeevi said though he met the late Dilip Kumar for a little time, he felt affection and cherished watching the films of Dilip Kumar

He further said that the works of Dilip Kumar are an inspiration to the generations to come as well. He added that Dilip Kumar is a cultural icon and was a national treasure. H

“His demise is a great loss to the Indian Film Industry,” Chiranjeevi said.