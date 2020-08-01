An hour’s heavy rain turned Hyderabad roads into lake

Hyderabad: Heavy rain on July 31 evening in Hyderabad, jammed roads with traffic in many areas for at least two hours. India Meteorological Department had forecast the occurrence of mild rains for at least 3 days.

However, an hour of very heavy rain made the city’s roads clogged, making it difficult for people to commute. Water logging has become a norm every monsoon in Hyderabad, without a proper drainage, roads fill with water for many hours.

Hyderabad: People help motorcyclists in controlling their bikes after they fell on a waterlogged road following heavy rains, at Malakpet in Hyderabad, Sunday, May 31, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI31-05-2020_000109B)

Due to Eid ul Adha today, most of the people were outside their homes last evening worsening the situation in areas like Bandlaguda. As per IMD, other cities in Telangana may experience mild to heavy rains for the next three days.