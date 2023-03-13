An ideal nikah in Jodhpur sets example for Muslim community

Hyderabad: A marriage solemnised in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has become an example for the country, especially for Muslims. Educationist and Maulana Azad University Chairperson Mohammad Atique’s granddaughter Khadijah’s marriage has given the message of simplifying marriages while avoiding any expenses.

Moreover, instead of spending money on marriage, the chairperson of Maulana Azad University has decided to set up Ummul Momineen Hazrat Khadijah Charitable Trust, Jodhpur in the name of her granddaughter Khadijah. The daughter of Abdullah Omar Khadijah will be the chairperson of the trust. This trust provides scholarships to poor and needy children for their educational well-being.

Muhammad Atique, chairperson of the university and vice president and CEO of Marwar Muslim Educational and Welfare Society, said that Prophet Mohammed pbuh had declared the best nikah as one in which the minimum expenditure was incurred. In order to spread the message of this hadith to every household, he arranged Khadijah’s marriage programme in the mosque of Darul Uloom Arabia Islamia in the evening according to the Sunnah.

Khadijah bint Abdullah Umar was married to Masnun Ali Hasnain bin Muhammad Hussain Ghauri in the presence of Qazi Wahid Ali and all his friends and relatives. He further said that with the aim of preventing female foeticide in the country, ending the discrimination between boys and girls, giving daughters rights in ancestral property and ending the evils spread in the society like dowry, he conducted this nikah keeping alive the 100-year traditions of his family.

Despite being financially strong, food was not served after marriage following the Islamic tradition, however, guests were served with dry dates and fruit cream.

Guests congratulated the bride and groom for a new happy life. Banners with educational messages were displayed at Darul Uloom. The ceremony was attended by city MLA Manisha Panwar, Prof. Ayub Khan, Leader of Opposition Ganpat Singh Chauhan, former Additional Divisional Commissioner Aslam Mehar, Maulana Azad University VC Dr. Jamil Kazmi, Registrar Anwar Ali Khan, Society President Mohammad Ali Chand, General Secretary Nisar Ahmed Khilji, Treasurer Ata-ur-Rehman Qureshi, Social Activist Sandeep Mehta, Shaukat Ansari, Barkat Khan Nasrani, Saleem Panwar, Ismail Baig, Bashir Ahmad Chishti, Advocate Barkat Khan Mehar, Prof. Abdul Hai, Councillor Danish Faujdar, Councillor Shaheen Ansari, representative Rafiq Ansari, many members of the society, many dignitaries from all communities including staff members were present in thousands. Hafiz Abdul Kareem Nadwi performed the khutbah-e-nikah.