An Indian woman can be British High Commissioner for a day; here’s how!

The UK High Commission office on Wednesday announced a unique opportunity for Indian women to become the High Commissioner for a day, as a part of its observation of International Day of the Girl Child on October 11.

Women of ages 18-23 years can apply for the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition by uploading a one-minute video on ‘how can young people best support tackling the global challenge of climate change?’ on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

The videos must be shared on the platforms tagging @UKinIndia and using the hashtag #DayoftheGirl by September 22.

“The International Day of the Girl Child is an important moment to recognise that educating all girls everywhere is not just the right thing to do, it is one of the smartest investments we can make to build a better, more equitable world,” Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said in a statement.

Through this competition, I want to shine a light on brilliant young women and for them to show their even younger peers in school that anything is possible, Ellis added.

The High Commission first organised the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition in 2017.