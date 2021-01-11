AN INDIAN WOMAN : Priyanka Chopra is all praises for US VP-elect Kamala Harris

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas lauded US vice president-elect Kamala Harris as the latter has made it on the cover of American Vogue magazine. Sharing a long note on Instagram, Priyanka expressed happiness over Harris having Indian roots and being a woman of colour.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra was the first Indian woman on the cover of American Vogue in 2018, and now Kamala Harris has made it to the list.

Sharing the powerful Kamala Harris’ Vogue cover, Priyanka Chopra called her ‘a positive example of leadership’. Her note read: “After watching the horror of how things unfolded this week on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, it’s promising that in just 10 days America will be inherited by such a positive example of leadership. A WOMAN! A WOMAN OF COLOR! AN INDIAN WOMAN! A BLACK WOMAN! A WOMAN WHOSE PARENTS WERE BORN OUTSIDE THE US!”



She further added, “And could there be anything more special, as the VP Elect put it, than the fact that little girls will only know a world where a woman is the Vice President of the US. Coming from India, a country (like many others around the world) that has had several female leaders, it’s hard to believe that this is the US’ first! But it surely won’t be the last!”

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London and recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming film ‘Text For You’. She took to her social media handles and shared a picture that showed her smiling as she looked in the mirror while holding the script of the film in her hands. Alongside the picture, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “That’s a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies.”

The story of the film revolves around a woman who, after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts on his old mobile number.

Priyanka Chopra was recently caught up in a controversy. The actress, who was shooting for Text For You in London, visited celebrity hairstylist Josh Wood’s salon on January 6, flouting the Covid-19 lockdown rules in the UK.

However, she released a statement denying flouting Covid-19 lockdown rules in the UK. In the statement, she mentioned that she had a legal permit to visit the salon.