An inspirational story of a family with 12 brilliant children

Hyderabad: Mohammed Jameel Husain and Saba Fatima have 12 children including eight daughters and four sons. Their eldest daughter Ayesha Jabeen has completed MBBS and doing internship.

Jameel Husain does polish work in a furniture shop while Saba Fatima stitches laces on sarees and makes achaar to extend financial support to the family. All their 12 children are very brilliant students and have tremendous potential.

Jameel Husain gives credit to his wife for the success of their children. He recalled that when his eldest daughter Ayesha Jabeen passed SSC with flying colours, Siasat editor Mr Zahid Ali Khan assured to provide financial support to the girl in whichever field she wanted to pursue. Ayesha Jabeen secured medical seat through merit and got admission in Shadaan College of medical sciences in 2015. Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam trust provided complete financial support to her. After completing her internship she wants to pursue MD in paediatrician.

Second daughter Atufa is doing B Pharm and wants to do M Pharm. She also wishes to write UPSC exam to become an IPS officer.

Third child Adeeba has memorised the Holy Quran and is doing Alima course. She wants to complete mufti course.

Another daughter Afiya Jabeen is doing CA inter and simultaneously she is pursuing degree from women’s college. Arshiya has completed intermediate and wants to join MBA course.

Mohammed Muzammil has passed SSC and wants to become software engineer. Ayesha Jabeen is in 10th class. She wants to become a lawyer. Ayan Jabeen is in fourth class wants to become a pilot. Ayana Jabeen wants to become an engineer. Mujtaba in first class wants to become lawyer.

In short all the children are very much talented and have big dreams. The couple has thanked Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust for helping them to make their dreams come true. They also expressed their gratitude towards Mr Riyaz who brought their suffering to the notice of Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust authorities and other philanthropists, who helped the family generously.