AN-NAWAWI ON PRACTICING THE SUNNAH

In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

An-Nawawi records in his book Riyad us-Saliheen:

Allah the Exalted said:

وَمَاآتَاكُمُالرَّسُولُفَخُذُوهُوَمَانَهَاكُمْعَنْهُفَانتَهُواوَاتَّقُوااللَّهَإِنَّاللَّهَشَدِيدُالْعِقَابِ

“Whatever the Messenger gives you, take it. Whatever he forbids you, refrain from it. Fear Allah, for Allah is severe in punishment.”

(Surah Al-Hashr 59:7)

And Allah said:

وَمَايَنطِقُعَنِالْهَوَىٰإِنْهُوَإِلَّاوَحْيٌيُوحَىٰ

“He does not speak from his desires. It is not but a revelation revealed.”

(Surah An-Najm 53:3-4)

And Allah said:

قُلْإِنكُنتُمْتُحِبُّونَاللَّهَفَاتَّبِعُونِييُحْبِبْكُمُاللَّهُوَيَغْفِرْلَكُمْذُنُوبَكُمْوَاللَّهُغَفُورٌرَّحِيمٌ

“Say: If you love Allah, then follow me. Allah will love you and forgive your sins. Allah is forgiving and merciful.”

(Surah Ali Imran 3:31)

And Allah said:

لَّقَدْكَانَلَكُمْفِيرَسُولِاللَّهِأُسْوَةٌحَسَنَةٌلِّمَنكَانَيَرْجُواللَّهَوَالْيَوْمَالْآخِرَوَذَكَرَاللَّهَكَثِيرًا

“There has certainly been an excellent example in the Messenger of Allah for those who hope in Allah and the Last Day and remember Allah often.”

(Surah Al-Ahzab 33:21)

And Allah said:

فَلَاوَرَبِّكَلَايُؤْمِنُونَحَتَّىٰيُحَكِّمُوكَفِيمَاشَجَرَبَيْنَهُمْثُمَّلَايَجِدُوافِيأَنفُسِهِمْحَرَجًامِّمَّاقَضَيْتَوَيُسَلِّمُواتَسْلِيمًا

“But no, they will not believe until they accept your judgment in that which they dispute and they do not find in themselves any apprehension in your decree and they submit completely.”

(Surah An-Nisa 4:65)

And Allah said:

يَاأَيُّهَاالَّذِينَآمَنُواأَطِيعُوااللَّهَوَأَطِيعُواالرَّسُولَوَأُولِيالْأَمْرِمِنكُمْفَإِنتَنَازَعْتُمْفِيشَيْءٍفَرُدُّوهُإِلَىاللَّهِوَالرَّسُولِإِنكُنتُمْتُؤْمِنُونَبِاللَّهِوَالْيَوْمِالْآخِرِذَٰلِكَخَيْرٌوَأَحْسَنُتَأْوِيلًا

“O you who believe, obey Allah and obey the Messenger and those given authority among you. If you disagree on anything, refer it to Allah and the Messenger if you believe in Allah and the Last Day. That is best and the most excellent result.”

(Surah An-Nisa 4:59)

And Allah said:

مَّنيُطِعِالرَّسُولَفَقَدْأَطَاعَاللَّهَوَمَنتَوَلَّىٰفَمَاأَرْسَلْنَاكَعَلَيْهِمْحَفِيظًا

“Whoever obeys the Messenger has obeyed Allah, but if they turn away then you have not been sent as a guardian over them.”

(Surah An-Nisa 4:80)

And Allah said:

وَكَذَٰلِكَأَوْحَيْنَاإِلَيْكَرُوحًامِّنْأَمْرِنَامَاكُنتَتَدْرِيمَاالْكِتَابُوَلَاالْإِيمَانُوَلَٰكِنجَعَلْنَاهُنُورًانَّهْدِيبِهِمَننَّشَاءُمِنْعِبَادِنَاوَإِنَّكَلَتَهْدِيإِلَىٰصِرَاطٍمُّسْتَقِيمٍ

“Thus, We have revealed to you inspiration from Our command. You did not know the book or faith, but We have made it a light by which We guide whomever We will among Our servants. Verily, you guide to the straight path.”

(Surah Ash-Shura 42:52)

And Allah said:

فَلْيَحْذَرِالَّذِينَيُخَالِفُونَعَنْأَمْرِهِأَنتُصِيبَهُمْفِتْنَةٌأَوْيُصِيبَهُمْعَذَابٌأَلِيمٌ

“Let those beware who dissent from his order, lest they be afflicted by trials or a painful punishment.”

(Surah An-Nur 24:63)

And Allah said:

وَاذْكُرْنَمَايُتْلَىٰفِيبُيُوتِكُنَّمِنْآيَاتِاللَّهِوَالْحِكْمَةِإِنَّاللَّهَكَانَلَطِيفًاخَبِيرًا

“Remember what is recited in your houses from the verses of Allah and the wisdom. Verily, Allah is subtle and aware.”

(Surah Al-Ahzab 33:34)

Abu Huraira reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَانَهَيْتُكُمْعَنْهُفَاجْتَنِبُوهُوَمَاأَمَرْتُكُمْبِهِفَافْعَلُوامِنْهُمَااسْتَطَعْتُمْفَإِنَّمَاأَهْلَكَالَّذِينَمِنْقَبْلِكُمْكَثْرَةُمَسَائِلِهِمْوَاخْتِلَافُهُمْعَلَىأَنْبِيَائِهِمْ

“Avoid what I have forbidden for you and do what I have commanded you as much as you are able. Verily, the people before you were destroyed only because of their excessive questioning and differing with their prophets.”

[Source: Sahih Bukhari 6858, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi]

Al-Irbad ibn Sariya, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: One day the Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, stood up among us and he admonished us so eloquently that it moved our hearts and made tears come from our eyes. It was said, “O Messenger of Allah, you have given us a farewell sermon, so enjoin a covenant upon us.” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

أُوصِيكُمْبِتَقْوَىاللَّهِوَالسَّمْعِوَالطَّاعَةِوَإِنْعَبْدٌحَبَشِيٌّفَإِنَّهُمَنْيَعِشْمِنْكُمْيَرَىاخْتِلَافًاكَثِيرًاوَإِيَّاكُمْوَمُحْدَثَاتِالْأُمُورِفَإِنَّهَاضَلَالَةٌفَمَنْأَدْرَكَذَلِكَمِنْكُمْفَعَلَيْهِبِسُنَّتِيوَسُنَّةِالْخُلَفَاءِالرَّاشِدِينَالْمَهْدِيِّينَعَضُّواعَلَيْهَابِالنَّوَاجِذِ

“You must fear Allah, listen to and obey your leaders even if an Abyssinian slave is put in charge over you. Whoever lives among you will see many differences, so beware of newly invented matters for they are misguidance. Whoever sees them must adhere to my tradition and the tradition of the upright, guided successors. Bite onto it with your back teeth.”

[Source: Sunan At-Tirmidhi 2676, Grade: Sahih]

In another narration, the Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

وَشَرُّالْأُمُورِمُحْدَثَاتُهَاوَكُلُّمُحْدَثَةٍبِدْعَةٌوَكُلُّبِدْعَةٍضَلَالَةٌوَكُلُّضَلَالَةٍفِيالنَّارِ

“The most evil matters are those that are newly invented, for every newly invented matter is an innovation and every innovation is misguidance and every misguidance is in the Hellfire.”

[Source: Sunan An-Nasa’i 1578, Grade: Sahih]

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

كُلُّأُمَّتِييَدْخُلُونَالْجَنَّةَإِلَّامَنْأَبَى

“Everyone from my nation will enter Paradise except those who refuse.”

They said, “O Messenger of Allah, who will refuse?” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَنْأَطَاعَنِيدَخَلَالْجَنَّةَوَمَنْعَصَانِيفَقَدْأَبَى

“Whoever obeys me enters Paradise and whoever disobeys me has refused.”

[Source: Sahih Bukhari 6851, Grade: Sahih]

Salamah ibn Al-Akwa, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: A man was eating with his left hand in the presence of the Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam. The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

كُلْبِيَمِينِكَ

“Eat with your right hand.”

The man said, “I cannot do it.” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

لَااسْتَطَعْتَ

“You will not be able to do it.”

[Source: Sahih Muslim 2021, Grade: Sahih]

Salamah said:

مَامَنَعَهُإِلَّاالْكِبْرُقَالَفَمَارَفَعَهَاإِلَىفِيهِ

Nothing prevented him from doing it except arrogance. He was no longer able to raise his hand to his mouth.

An-Nu’man ibn Basheer, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

لَتُسَوُّنَّصُفُوفَكُمْأَوْلَيُخَالِفَنَّاللَّهُبَيْنَوُجُوهِكُمْ

“Straighten the rows of prayer or else Allah will disfigure your faces.”

[Source: Sahih Muslim 436, Grade: Sahih]

An-Nawawi said:

مَعْنَاهُيُوقِعُبَيْنَكُمُالْعَدَاوَةَوَالْبَغْضَاءَوَاخْتِلَافَالْقُلُوبِ

The meaning is that it will put enmity and hatred between the hearts that will show on the faces.

[Source: Sharh Sahih Muslim]

Abu Musa, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

إِنَّمَثَلَمَابَعَثَنِيَاللَّهُبِهِعَزَّوَجَلَّمِنْالْهُدَىوَالْعِلْمِكَمَثَلِغَيْثٍأَصَابَأَرْضًافَكَانَتْمِنْهَاطَائِفَةٌطَيِّبَةٌقَبِلَتْالْمَاءَفَأَنْبَتَتْالْكَلَأَوَالْعُشْبَالْكَثِيرَوَكَانَمِنْهَاأَجَادِبُأَمْسَكَتْالْمَاءَفَنَفَعَاللَّهُبِهَاالنَّاسَفَشَرِبُوامِنْهَاوَسَقَوْاوَرَعَوْاوَأَصَابَطَائِفَةًمِنْهَاأُخْرَىإِنَّمَاهِيَقِيعَانٌلَاتُمْسِكُمَاءًوَلَاتُنْبِتُكَلَأًفَذَلِكَمَثَلُمَنْفَقُهَفِيدِينِاللَّهِوَنَفَعَهُبِمَابَعَثَنِيَاللَّهُبِهِفَعَلِمَوَعَلَّمَوَمَثَلُمَنْلَمْيَرْفَعْبِذَلِكَرَأْسًاوَلَمْيَقْبَلْهُدَىاللَّهِالَّذِيأُرْسِلْتُبِهِ

“Verily, the parable of the guidance and knowledge with which Allah the Exalted has sent me is that of rain falling upon the earth. There is a good piece of land which receives the rainfall and as a result there is abundant growth of plants, then there is a land hard and barren which retains the water and people benefit from it and they and their animals drink from it, then there is another land which is barren and neither is water retained nor does any grass grow. The likeness of the first one is he who develops understanding of the religion of Allah and he benefits from that with which Allah sent me. The second is one who acquires knowledge of religion and teaches others. The third is one who does not pay attention to the message and thus he does not accept the guidance with which Allah sent me.”

[Source: Sahih Bukhari 79, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi]

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

إِنَّمَامَثَلِيوَمَثَلُالنَّاسِكَمَثَلِرَجُلٍاسْتَوْقَدَنَارًافَلَمَّاأَضَاءَتْمَاحَوْلَهُجَعَلَالْفَرَاشُوَهَذِهِالدَّوَابُّالَّتِيتَقَعُفِيالنَّارِيَقَعْنَفِيهَافَجَعَلَيَنْزِعُهُنَّوَيَغْلِبْنَهُفَيَقْتَحِمْنَفِيهَافَأَنَاآخُذُبِحُجَزِكُمْعَنْالنَّارِوَهُمْيَقْتَحِمُونَفِيهَا

“Verily, the parable of myself and the people is that of a man who kindled a fire and when it lighted what was around it, some moths and insects started falling into the fire. The man tried to prevent them from falling in, but they overpowered him and rushed into the fire. Likewise, I take hold of your belts in order to prevent you from falling into the Hellfire, but you insist on falling into it.

[Source: Sahih Bukhari 6118, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi]

Ibn Abbas (RadhiAllahu Anhuma) reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam,, said:

إِنَّكُمْمَحْشُورُونَحُفَاةًعُرَاةًغُرْلًا

“Verily, you will be gathered barefoot, naked and uncircumcised.”

Then the Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) recited the verse:

كَمَابَدَأْنَاأَوَّلَخَلْقٍنُعِيدُهُوَعْدًاعَلَيْنَاإِنَّاكُنَّافَاعِلِينَ

“As we began the first creation, so shall We repeat it. It is a promise binding upon Us, and surely We shall do it.” (21:104)

The Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) continued:

وَأَوَّلُمَنْيُكْسَىيَوْمَالْقِيَامَةِإِبْرَاهِيمُوَإِنَّأُنَاسًامِنْأَصْحَابِييُؤْخَذُبِهِمْذَاتَالشِّمَالِفَأَقُولُأَصْحَابِيأَصْحَابِيفَيَقُولُإِنَّهُمْلَمْيَزَالُوامُرْتَدِّينَعَلَىأَعْقَابِهِمْمُنْذُفَارَقْتَهُمْفَأَقُولُكَمَاقَالَالْعَبْدُالصَّالِحُ وَكُنْتُعَلَيْهِمْشَهِيدًامَادُمْتُفِيهِمْفَلَمَّاتَوَفَّيْتَنِيإِلَىقَوْلِهِالْعَزِيزُالْحَكِيمُ

“The first to be clothed on the Day of Resurrection will be Abraham, and some of my companions will be taken towards the left side and I will say: My companions! My companions! It will be said: They were renegades after you. Then I will say as the righteous servant said: I was a witness over them while I was among them, but when You took me You were the watcher over them, and You are a witness over all things. If you punish them, they are your servants and if you forgive them, verily, You alone are the Almighty, the Wise. (5:117-118).”

[Source: Sahih Bukhari 3171, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi]

Anas ibn Malik, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, during a meal would lick what he ate with his three fingers and he would say:

إِذَاسَقَطَتْلُقْمَةُأَحَدِكُمْفَلْيُمِطْعَنْهَاالْأَذَىوَلْيَأْكُلْهَاوَلَايَدَعْهَالِلشَّيْطَانِ

“When one of you drops a mouthful, he should remove any filth from it and then eat, for he should not leave it for the devil.”

The Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) commanded us to wipe clean our dishes and he would say:

فَإِنَّكُمْلَاتَدْرُونَفِيأَيِّطَعَامِكُمْالْبَرَكَةُ

“Verily, you do not know in which portion of your food is the blessing.”

[Source: Sahih Muslim 2034, Grade: Sahih]

Abis ibn Rabia, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: Umar ibn Al-Khattab, RadhiAllahu Anhu, came to the black stone and he kissed it. Umar, RadhiAllahu Anhu, said:

إِنِّيأَعْلَمُأَنَّكَحَجَرٌلَاتَضُرُّوَلَاتَنْفَعُوَلَوْلَاأَنِّيرَأَيْتُالنَّبِيَّصَلَّىاللَّهُعَلَيْهِوَسَلَّمَيُقَبِّلُكَمَاقَبَّلْتُكَ

“Verily, I know you are only a stone with no power to harm or benefit me. Were it not that I saw the Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, kiss you, I would not have kissed you.

[Source: Sahih Bukhari 1520, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi]

Success comes from Allah, and Allah knows best.