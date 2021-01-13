New Delhi, Jan 13 : Paige Mahoney has eluded death again. Snatched from the jaws of captivity and consigned to a safe house in the Scion Citadel of Paris, she finds herself caught between those factions that seek the downfall of Scion, the powerful governing system that controls several major world cities in the late 21st century, and those who would kill to protect its creator, Rephaim’s puppet empire.

The mysterious Domino Programme has plans for Paige, but she has ambitions of her own in this new citadel. With Arcturus Mesarthim – her former enemy – at her side, she embarks on an adventure that will lead her from the catacombs of Paris to the glittering hallways of Versailles. Her risks promise high reward: the Parisian underworld could yield the means to escalate her rebellion to outright war.

As Scion widens its bounds and the free world trembles in its shadow, Paige must fight her own memories after her ordeal at the hands of Scion. Meanwhile, she strives to understand her bond with Arcturus, which grows stronger by the day. But there are those who know the revolution began with them – and could end with them.

‘The Mask Falling’ – the triumphant fourth instalment of Samantha Shannon’s international bestselling Bone Season series, is an unforgettable adventure in the underworld of a dystopian Paris.

Shannon is the New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling author of The Bone Season series. Her work has been translated into 26 languages. Her fourth novel, ‘The Priory of the Orange Tree’, was her first outside of The Bone Season series and was an international bestseller. She lives in London.

