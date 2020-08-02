Ana ‘banned’ from bringing Ben Affleck to ‘No Time…’ premiere

Los Angeles, Aug 2 : It seems like Bond girl Ana de Armas will have to attend premiere of No Time To Die alone.

“No Time To Die”, which is the latest instalment of the spy franchise, is set to hit screens in the UK on November 12.

However, makers of the movie reportedly want Ana, who stars as Paloma, to walk the red carpet solo, reports metro.co.uk.

A source has claimed they want to keep all attention on the film’s stars, including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch.

“This film premiere has been a long time coming and franchise bosses want the spotlight to be on the stars of the film,” the source said.

“It would be a disaster if it was all about Ben’s mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the event. A circus sideshow is strictly off the menu and the head honchos want to keep it all on-brand,” added the source to The Sun.

Ana and Ben met while they were filming the movie “Deep Water” at the beginning of this year.

They have been publicly displaying their love for each other during walks near the actor’s home.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.