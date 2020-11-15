Anam Mirza, Farah Khan & others wish Sania Mirza as tennis star turns 34

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star and one of the most influential sports celebrities, Sania Mirza turned a year older and fabulous today. The tennis champion is celebrating her 34th birthday today.

From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, Mirza carried India’s No. 1 Tennis player tag given by the World Tennis Association.

Sania Mirza even found a spot on the 2016 Times magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the world. She has been the recipient of 2004 Arjuna Award (the second-highest sporting honour in India).

On this special day, Sania Mirza’s friends from both the film and sports industry extended their heartwarming wishes on social media.

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza took to her Instagram to wish her Api with a beautiful candid picture. Calling Sania Mirza as her saviour and best friend, Anam wrote, “Happy birthday to my rock, my strength, my saviour and my best friend. Couldn’t and wouldn’t imagine a day without you in my life. I love you ❤️”.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday took to Twitter to wish his dear friend and tennis star Sania Mirza on her birthday. Both Yuvraj and Sania share a great camaraderie. Referring to Sania as “Mirchie Mommy”, Yuvraj wished the tennis star a wonderful year ahead. “Happy birthday mirchie mommy @MirzaSania! Hope you have an “ace” of a year ahead! Loads of love always,” read Yuvraj’s birthday wish for Sania.

Happy birthday mirchie mommy 🌶 @MirzaSania! Hope you have an “ace” of a year ahead! Loads of love always pic.twitter.com/wPJVE1nqzs — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 15, 2020

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder also wished her friend Sania Mirza on Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest

@MirzaSania we truly make long distance relationships workSmiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes”.

Happy birthday my dearest @MirzaSania we truly make long distance relationships work😄 pic.twitter.com/IYC4bv1I7Y — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 15, 2020

Indian cricket commentator and journalist also extended his wishes to Sania. “A very happy birthday to @MirzaSania, a pioneer in Indian sport. When the world opens, maybe we will see a bit more of you on court!” he wrote.

A very happy birthday to @MirzaSania, a pioneer in Indian sport. When the world opens, maybe we will see a bit more of you on court! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 15, 2020

Happy birthday to a terrific tennis player from a family of cricketers. @MirzaSania won 6 Grand Slam titles and had one of the finest forehands in women's tennis. Also, a huge inspiration for Indian sportswomen, winning multiple medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games! pic.twitter.com/JLqeCN1UO7 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 15, 2020

Happy birthday @MirzaSania. Sending you lots of love & happiness from us. Best wishes always. 🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/SwzEYN2wL0 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 15, 2020

Wishing my dearest daughter, Sania and wife Nasima many, many happy returns of the day and all the happiness in the world! 😍🥰😍🥰 @MirzaSania pic.twitter.com/p5yBpTUcsC — Imran Mirza (@imrandomthought) November 14, 2020

Sania, who is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, became a mother to Izhaan in October of 2018 and the mother-son duo’s pictures on Sania’s Instagram account are the epitome of cuteness.

Recently, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were spotted on the shores of Dubai where the duo posed elegantly with Dubai’s skyline forming the backdrop.