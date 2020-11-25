Anand and Neranjen renew rivalry at Eagleton Champions golf

Bengaluru, Nov 24 : Reigning national champion Aryan Roopa Anand and winner of the first leg, Akshay Neranjen, will renew rivalry when the Eagleton Champions Golf Tournament tees off at the Eagleton Golf Resort here from Wednesday.

This is the second leg of the RBG Champions Golf Development Tour that aims to give the players earn World Golf ranking points.

The three day-event will see a strong field of 82 players, including IGU Junior National champion Sumit Kotwal, Avani Prashanth, who stood second at the World Junior Championship in Pinehurst last year, Rhea Purvi Saravanan from Coimbatore, besides others.

The event will be played over 54 holes (3 rounds) and will comprise Junior (7-12 yrs), Teen (13-18) and Amateur (19+) categories, for both boys and girls. The winners in the Junior and Amateur category will be gaining Global Junior Golf Ranking (JGS) and World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) points respectively.

The events are being held in complete compliance of the Covid-19 related SOPs released by the Ministry of Home Affairs and is totally contact-free event.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.