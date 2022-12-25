Anand Mahindra lauds Kerala woman who took solo road trip to Qatar

Indian businessman and the chairman of Mahindra Group, a Mumbai-based business conglomerate, Anand Mahindra had been following the FIFA World Cup. From pre-match to post-match, he was very interactive on his social media account.

Earlier, Mahindra praised the unsung heroes of the FIFA World Cup, and his praises come for Naaji Noushi, a Kerala woman who drove alone to Qatar in Mahindra Thar SUV to witness the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Anand Mahindra shared a video of her 50 days journey on his Twitter and wrote, “Glad I waited before sharing this video. With Argentina’s & Messi’s triumph, her epic journey was a triumph too! I salute Naaji Noushi & her intrepid spirit of adventure. Thank you for your confidence in the Thar. A car that cheers people with courage & curiosity about the world.”

The tweet has amassed 196,000 views on Twitter with several likes and comments.

Glad I waited before sharing this video. With Argentina’s & Messi’s triumph, her epic journey was a triumph too! I salute Naaji Noushi & her intrepid spirit of adventure. Thank you for your confidence in the Thar. A car that cheers people with courage & curiosity about the world. pic.twitter.com/yq5CjmUhwh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 21, 2022

33-year-old Naaji Noushi, mother of five began her journey on October 15 with Kerala minister Anthony Raju flagging her off in Kannur, as she crossed Mumbai and passed through several countries on her way to attend the World Cup.

Naaji Noushi drove about 3,000 kilometres from her hometown to watch Argentina and her favourite player, Lionel Messi, lift the World Cup, which could make her the first woman to take a road trip to watch the tournament.

Naaji Noushi, is a homemaker, avid traveller, blogger, and YouTuber. She’s a huge football fan: an ardent supporter of Argentina and Lionel Messi.