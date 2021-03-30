Anand Mahindra terms Sam Curran’s knock against India as ‘definition of heroism’

New Delhi: Automobile giant Anand Mahindra on Tuesday hailed England all-rounder Sam Curran for his ferocious knock against India in the third and final ODI on Sunday.

Curran played an unbeaten knock of 95 but his innings went in vain as India registered a seven-run win to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

At one stage, England was down and out at 200/7, but Sam kept the visitors’ hope alive with his brilliant batting performance.

Mahindra lavished praise on the England all-rounder and termed his knock as the “definition of heroism, humility, and grace”.

If you’re looking for the definition of heroism, humility & grace… https://t.co/0xgsv72NGF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2021

The bowling all-rounder’s tweet read: “Lots of lessons learnt, great series to be apart of. Congratulations to India.”

Curran after the loss said that the series against Virat Kohli’s men was a big learning curve for him.

“(It’s a) fantastic ground, a great pitch, and an amazing batting line-up for India, so it has been a great learning curve. Looking forward to the IPL in these conditions in a few weeks’ time,” Curran told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Curran has now joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp and will now be seen in action in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

England stand-in skipper Jos Buttler has said that former India captain MS Dhoni is a great person for Curran to have a conversation about his gusty unbeaten knock of 95-run when he meets him in the IPL. “I’m sure Sam would want to talk to MS about tonight’s innings.

I’m sure there were shades of the way that he (MS Dhoni) would have liked to take the game down if he was in that situation. He’s a great person for Sam to have a conversation with when he meets up MS (in the IPL),” Buttler had said in a virtual post-match press conference.

The IPL 2021 will kick off from April 9 and in the tournament opener, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK will start their season against runners-up Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.