Anand Tiwari: ‘Nail Polish’ explores reality beyond black and white

Mumbai, Dec 31 : Actor-director Anand Tiwari, who plays a pivotal role in the film Nail Polish, says his character in the film unveils a truth that changes the perspective of seeing reality in black and white.

The story of the courtroom drama revolves around the murder of migrant children and how the involvement of a high profile personality unveils a bigger dark secret of the system. The film also features Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Madhoo.

“I play a public prosecutor, Amit Kumar, and it is quite an interesting mind to explore. He fights the case which is very important for the state as a man is accused of killing 38 migrant children. It is a quite critical case. He himself is a father of a young boy and, as a lawyer, it will be interesting to see how he finds out different shades of reality, a different aspect of the law that lies between morality, ethics, truth and lies,” Anand told IANS.

“In a way, the audience gets to know the truth through the lens of Amit Kumar,” he added.

The filmm, written and directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, streams on ZEE5 from January 1.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.