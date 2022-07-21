Ananya Panday gets a grand welcome by Hyderabadis [Video]

Hyderabad: Newbie Ananya Panday is set to make her Tollywood debut with her upcoming pan-India movie ‘Liger’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The Puri Jagannadh’s directorial’s trailer launch event was held here today morning and the team received a warm welcome by the Hyderabad fans.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the event location in the city to get glimpse of their favorite stars Ananya and Vijay. The duo was showered with rose petals. Several pictures and videos are being shared online setting the internet on fire. In the glimpses, the two actors can be seen waving at their fans as they kept shouting with love.

Makers of Liger organised two trailer launch events — Hyderabad and Mumbai. Speaking about the trailer, Vijay is being lauded for his stunning acting skills as an MMA fighter doing high-octane action sequences. His chemistry with Ananya Panday too is being loved by the fans. Watch the trailer below.

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is a sports film which features Vijay Deverakonda playing the role of a boxer. It is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. Mike Tyson too will be seen making a special appearance in the movie.