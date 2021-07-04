Ananya Panday has her ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ moment

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram to put up a series of pictures from a beach. However, more than the photographs, the witty caption entertainer her followers.

The actress said that she was having a “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” moment, a reference to Hrithik Roshan starrer in which the protagonists get abandoned on an island.

In a white dress with an oversized bomber jacket, Ananya posed in the pictures posted on Sunday and captioned them as: “Having my ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ moment with myself (it clearly didn’t end well).”

On the work front, Ananya has a film with Vijay Deverakonda titled “Liger” and Shakun Batra’s directorial next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.