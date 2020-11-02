Ananya Panday has the sweetest birthday wish for ‘soul sister’ Shanaya Kapoor

News Desk 1Updated: 2nd November 2020 5:07 pm IST
Mumbai, Nov 2 : Bollywood actress Ananya Panday penned a sweet message for her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who turned 21 on Monday.

Anaya considers Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, as her soul sister. In an instagram image she has posted, Ananya and Shanaya are seen striking funny poses for the camera.

“Happy 21st bday to my soul sister… ily shanicakes,” Ananya, who is currently in Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next, captioned the picture.

Recently, Ananya celebrated her 22nd birthday with fans virtually. She participated in a virtual meet that let her interact with her followers.

The actress is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film in Goa, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya also has the action film “Fighter” coming up, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

