Ananya Panday leaves netizens in splits with her childhood picture

Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday has tickled everyone’s funny bone with her recent Instagram post.

On Friday, Ananya shared her childhood picture on the photo-sharing application. The image shows baby Ananya sitting next to her mother Bhavana on a beach, and it was her hair which caught everybody’s attention. In the throwback snap, Ananya’s hair is seen blown back due to the wind.

“I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial,” she captioned the post.

Netizens flooded Ananya’s post with hilarious reactions.

Ananya’s father and actor Chunky Panday commented: “my little baal ki dukaan.”

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ananya, posted laughing emojis on the latter’s picture.

According to Ananya’s mother Bhavana, the particular image was taken when Ananya was just about two months old.

Speaking of Ananya’s work projects, she will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled film.