Ananya Panday reveals her burger pangs in style

Mumbai, Feb 20 : When Ananya Panday wants a burger, she sure states her wish in style!

Ananya posted a stunning picture on Instagram on Saturday, seated on a sofa in a white off-shoulder bodycon teamed with black shorts and a beige cover up.

“I just really want a burger,” she wrote as caption.

Ananya was last seen in the OTT-released film “Khaali Peeli”. Daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled directorial with Deepika Padukone, and “Fighter” co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

