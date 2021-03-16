Ananya Panday turns showstopper for FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, details inside

Mumbai: The joint fashion week by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) that starts on Tuesday would see designer Ruchika Sachdeva as the finale designer, with Bollywood actress and Lakme brand ambassador Ananya Panday as the showstopper.

Sachdeva is the founder and creative director of her label, Bodice, and is known for her minimal aesthetics and androgynous designs. The finale showcase is scheduled for March 21 at the phygital edition of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

Her collection is about how the smallest atoms come together to contour and create clean silhouettes and that ties into the season’s theme and Lakme’ s newest collection, the Lakme Absolute Matte Melt Minis, that resonate with quirkiness, fun and happiness.

Sachdeva says: “My association with Lakme Fashion Week goes back a long time and this platform has played a crucial role in my journey as a designer. Starting from the GenNext to now being the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale designer at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week is an honour and a thrill that cannot be put into words. In line with the theme of the season, my collection “Ready. Set. Play”. I am very excited to have the opportunity to live this experience and share my design aesthetics with the world of fashion in India.”

Ananya says: “While I have been on the Lakme Fashion Week runway before, this time it’s truly special because it is my debut on the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. The season’s spirit is all about fun and finding joy in the small things in life and I am looking forward to showcasing that spirit on the runway. This ‘fun’ element comes from the new Lakme Absolute Matte Melt Mini collection itself. It’s colourful, vibrant and so easy to carry around!”